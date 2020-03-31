CLOSE
Coronavirus
Jay-Z, Rihanna Donate $1 Million Each For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

More and more celebs are “pulling up” in the words of Rihanna to support people affected by COVID-19 which has seen more than 800,000 people across the globe contract the disease and thousands die from it. Rihanna herself announced she’s pledging another $1 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation, a week after CLF donated $5 million to focus the fight against COVID-19 in protecting and serving marginalized communities in the US, Caribbean, and Africa.

Rih was joined by Jay-Z through his Shawn Carter Foundation in million-dollar donations in grants to support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in NYC and Los Angeles. The money will also support the Mayor’s L.A., Fund For Public Schools, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Immigration Coalition.

Here’s the breakdown:

• Offering daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders;

• Providing learning materials for the more than 20,000 children and youth learning in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents;

• Ensuring child care centers are clean and that all personnel are protected;

• Supporting the expansion of home-delivered meals for the elderly and meals for homeless populations in emergency shelters;

• Providing emergency economic support and the expansion of rights for immigrants and undocumented workers;

• Advocating for free testing and treatment for all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status; and,

• Provision of legal support to protect members of marginalized populations, including advocating for people to be released from jail and detention, encouraging voting and civic engagement during the COVID-19 response period and protecting immigrant communities.

“There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals,” CLF’s Executive Director Justine Lucas said.

