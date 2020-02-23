Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year At Star-Studded NAACP Image Awards, Rihanna Earns President’s Award

Robert Longfellow

Lizzo continues to stack the W’s. Last night (Feb. 22), the “Truth Hurts” singer won Entertainer of the Year at the 51st NAACP Image Awards.

Aired live on BET from Pasadena, CA, ABC’s black-ish won a gang of awards as did the feature film Just Mercy—which won for Outstanding Motion Picture. Also, numerous entertainers came through and represented including Michael B. Jordan, Tracey Ellis Ross (who won for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series), Tiffany Haddish, Janelle Monae and even Rihanna.

Other notable winners included U.S. Congressman John Lewis, who was recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award, and Rihanna, who earned the President’s Award which is granted in honor of special achievement and distinguished public service.

Said Rihanna after accepting her award, “Thank you to the NAACP for all of your efforts to ensure equality for our communities. Thank you for celebrating our strength and tenacity. We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time. Still, we prevail. so I’m honored. Imagine what we can do together. Thank you for this honor.”

Prepare to be moved!… 👑 Rihanna accepts the President’s Award honor at the 51st #NAACPImageAwards! pic.twitter.com/cx91nLpMv3 — BET (@BET) February 23, 2020

But just before that moment, keep in mind that Rih Rih kept it very woke. Speaking of those of us with friends from other backgrounds, she said “when we’re marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown Jr and Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up…” to applause. Word.

“..when we’re marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown Jr & Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up..” – @Rihanna Rihanna said exactly what needed to be said! Whew! #BlackHistoryMonth is on time! #NAACP #ImageAwards #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/KB3WgI4U3D — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) February 23, 2020

See the full list of winners, presented during the live ceremony, below:

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lizzo

The following are the winners announced during the 51st NAACP Image Awards non-televised dinner…

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Greenleaf” (OWN)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“Unsung” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) –

Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Kelly Rowland – “American Soul” (BET Networks)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Album

“Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding New Artist

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“SPIRIT” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood

Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Love & Liberation” – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia

Records)

LITERATURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Revisioners” – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations” – Toni Morrison

(Alfred A. Knopf)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer” – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)” – Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America” – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Felon: Poems” – Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Sulwe” – Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Around Harvard Square” – C.J. Farley (Akashic Books)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

James Earl Jones – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (Magnolia Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Showtime)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Cord Jefferson – “The Good Place” – Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Nichelle Tramble Spellman – “Truth Be Told” – Monster (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Suzan-Lori Parks – “Native Son” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “GLOW” – Outward Bound (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – “Power” – Forgot About Dre (STARZ)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Rashid Johnson – “Native Son (HBO)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind”

