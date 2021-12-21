Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South Comedy Show #LeaveLikeRossChallenge

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross is currently basking in the glow of his recently released studio album Richer Than I Ever Been and is on the requisite press runs required of musical artists these days. While sitting down with the 85 South Comedy Show team, Rozay dipped midway through the interview after claiming he needed to use the bathroom, sparking a mini-challenge of sorts.

Sitting down with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller & Chico Bean, Ross seemed to be having a good time with the crew but over a half-hour in, the Biggest Bawse decided he had enough. After telling the hosts he needed to step into the bathroom to take off his jacket, the hosts realized swiftly that Ross was out the door.

A look at Ross’ social media doesn’t give away any clues for the sudden split from the podcast, but the hosts had some fun and even invented a #LeaveLikeRossChallenge that bubbled online for a bit.

Check out the interview and keep scrolling to see some of the challenge tweets.

