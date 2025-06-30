Listen Live
Rap Songs That Hit Different on the 4th of July

Published on June 30, 2025

2016 BET Awards - 2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

The Fourth of July brings fireworks, cookouts, red-white-and-blue fits, and a celebration of “freedom.”

But for many in Black America, the day lands differently. It’s layered—with joy, with critique, with resilience.

Independence Day is both a moment to turn up and a moment to reflect. And nobody captures those dualities better than hip-hop.

Rap music has always been rooted in expression, resistance, and celebration.

From rooftop parties to protest anthems, it has soundtracked what it means to live—and thrive—in a country that hasn’t always made room for everyone.

That’s why curating a 4th of July rap playlist isn’t just about the vibes.

It’s about capturing the full experience: the fireworks and the fire in your belly, the freedom to celebrate and the freedom to question.

This playlist brings together tracks that feel like the Fourth: bold, explosive, proud, complicated, and fully alive.

Whether it’s a song about shining bright like a star, confronting the contradictions of the American dream, or just flexing with your people at a backyard cookout, each track reflects a different piece of what this holiday can mean.

Check Out 20 Rap Songs That Hit Different on the 4th of July Below 

1. “Starships” – Nicki Minaj

2. “Made in America” – Jay-Z & Kanye West ft. Frank Ocean

3. “Fireworks” – Drake ft. Alicia Keys

4. “America Has a Problem (Remix)” – Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

5. Jay-Z – SomewhereInAmerica

6. Riot” – Summer Walker

7. “Freedom” – Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

8. "Land of the Free” – Joey Bada$$

9. “God Bless Amerika” – Lil Wayne

10. Kanye West – All Of The Lights ft. Rihanna, Kid Cudi

11. Young Forever

12. Kid Rock – We The People (Official Video)

13. DaBaby – Rockstar feat. Roddy Ricch

14. Childish Gambino – This Is America

15. Luda- Coming to America

