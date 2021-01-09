Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah To Star In New ‘The Equalizer’ Series

Posted January 9, 2021

The Equalizer

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


The Equalizer made its first run on CBS in the mid-1980s, running for four seasons with the late English actor Edward Woodward in the starring role. After a reboot via a pair of films, Queen Latifah will now star in the role for a CBS revival of the series next month.

Latifah, a veteran rapper and vocalist, has proven her acting chops for years, will star in The Equalizer as Robyn McCall, a divorced single mother with a mysterious past out for vengeance on the behalf of others while taking on her own enemies.

The original series ended its run in 1980, and Denzel Washington took up the mantle in a 2014 film reboot of the same name. A sequel to the film franchise was released in 2018.

The Equalizer has been in development since November 2019, with Latifah serving as one of the executive producers of the project via her Flavor Unit production company along with Davis Entertainment, Martin Chase Productions, CBS Television Studios, and Universal Television.

Although a pair of teasers and hints have since aired beginning last year, it appears fans are just getting wind of Queen Latifah’s latest starring role via the show’s Twitter account, with most saluting the move for being forward-thinking as it is.

However, a few disgruntled gents are scratching their heads despite the fact that Latifah has more than shown that she can handle a variety of roles with ease. Why these folks are suspending belief for a fictional character is beyond us but for the most part, folks are excited about Queen Latifah and her path in unleashing some hurt on the bad guys.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Queen Latifah To Star In New ‘The Equalizer’ Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close