Philadelphia
Meet The Philly Newlyweds That Celebrated Their Marriage At The Protest [Photos]

Posted 13 hours ago

Philly Newly Weds Celebrate Marriage At Protest

Philadelphia power couple Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon tied the knot June 6th but that’s not where the celebration stopped. The Gordon’s went downtown Philly to the heart of the protests, decked out, and marched with the people.

As soon as the protestors realized that there were newlyweds with them everybody cheered. What a beautiful moment!

Check out some photos of the newlyweds during there big day.

Never in our wildest dreams did we think our love story would capture the hearts of so many people. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We are grateful to share our special day with such a pivotal moment in history, and we are honored to be a positive representation of Black Love and why Black Lives Matter. ⁣ In lieu of gifts for those who are able please consider making a donation to the #blacklivesmatter movement in our name. (Link in the bio)⁣ We are so thankful for the outpour of love and support and look forward to sharing our love story with you.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Welcome to our new beginning... ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ @meetthegordons⁣ #meetthegordons2020⁣ ⁣ Artists In Order (Swipe)⁣ @lord_mesa ⁣ @summerofsunshine ⁣ @vickydrawthis ⁣ @artdesignbybrooke ⁣ @sketchymandyy

Love recognizes no barriers_ Maya Angelou​

