Our Favorite Clips and Photos From Megan’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Houston Shows

You know Megan Thee Stallion HAD to show out in her hometown. Her back to back sold out shows brought fans from all over the state to Houston’s Toyota Center on June 14-15th and of course, there were legends in the building reppin’ H-Town.
Check out clips and videos from Megan’s Houston stop below.
1. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
2. Paul Wall Baby!
3. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
4. This that Texas Baby
5. Megan Supports PRIDE Month
6. Hot Girl After-Party
7. GloRillaSource:Getty
8. Megan Thee Stallion with Keke and Slim ThugSource:Getty
9. Megan Raps Pimp C’s Verse from “International Players Anthem”
10. GloRillaSource:Getty
11. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
12. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
13. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
14. Megan Thee Stallion and Bun BSource:Getty
15. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
16. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
17. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
18. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
19. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
20. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
21. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
