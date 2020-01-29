CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Omarion Lets His Hair Down, Shows Off Sexy Shoulder-Length Dreads

Posted January 29, 2020

Celebrities Visit Build - March 11, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Omarion and Bow Wow are back in the studio. The duo teased that they’re working on new music, but we can’t get over O’s new do. The king of unbothered let his hair down and debuted sexy shoulder-length dreadlocks that have us swooning. 

Omarion always sported long tresses. Back in his B2K days, his long and neat braids were the obsession of teenage girls. He grew up, cut it off and began growing it back. Shortly before embarking on the Millennium Tour, he debut a dreaded ponytail with shaved sides. The Ice Box artist may have been inspired by his younger brother Oryan’s look, who he enlisted as the DJ for the upcoming Millennium tour.

Check out more hair moments from O, below…

Omarion Lets His Hair Down, Shows Off Sexy Shoulder-Length Dreads  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Vision on 2020 👁

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Cause everyone is not like me. #O35

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Luv you long time. 🦂

A post shared by ⚡️Omarion ⚡️ (@omarion) on

Latest
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
Smush Parker Offers Up Kobe Bryant Apology, Wishes…
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna…
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
Kyrie Irving Gets Emotional While Talking About The…
 12 hours ago
01.30.20
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park…
 14 hours ago
01.30.20
Erica Dixon Says Twins Received “Wishes of Death”…
 15 hours ago
01.30.20
50 Cent To Receive A Star On The…
 15 hours ago
01.30.20
Things Got Heated Between Offset And LAPD During…
 17 hours ago
01.30.20
Voices: Syleena Johnson Talks “Woman,” True Submission &…
 17 hours ago
01.30.20
White Man In Blackface Robs Maryland Bank
 17 hours ago
01.30.20
Power Winter Block Party
Catch A Preview Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Acting…
 17 hours ago
01.30.20
US-music-Entertainment-court-crime
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 18 hours ago
01.30.20
Ciara Russell wilson nike sports awards
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 21 hours ago
01.30.20
15 items
Target’s Black History Month Line Is Finally Here…
 23 hours ago
01.30.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
11 itemsI Am The Dream 979 Contest
Meet The First 12 Finalists For The ‘I…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close