Notable Hip-Hop Figures We’ve Lost Since 2020
Though no longer here in the physical form, their music and legacy continue on through their fans and younger ears who will eventually use their art as inspiration for their own contribution to the rap genre. In that way, their time here takes on a second life of sorts, as samples, rhyme schemes and melodies crafted long ago re-emerge for an all-new wave of eager consumers. Scroll below for a look back to the personalities we've lost since the start of the decade.In two short months, we'll be halfway through the decade, and in just under four years the culture as a whole has experienced the loss of many notable rappers, producers, DJs and other figures who, each in their own way, helped push the culture forward.
1. DJ Clark Kent September 28, 1966 – October 24, 2024
3. Fatman Scoop August 6, 1968 – August 30, 2024
4. BeatKing November 24, 1984 – August 15, 2024
5. Chino XL April 8, 1974 – July 28, 2024
6. Foolio June 21, 1998 – June 23, 2024
7. Rico Wade February 26, 1972 – April 13, 2024
8. DJ Miser Cee August 17, 1966 – April 10, 2024
9. Boss September 12, 1969 – March 11, 2024
10. DJ Casper May 31, 1965 – August 7, 2023
11. Big Pokey November 29, 1974 – June 18, 2023
12. Gangsta Boo August 7, 1979 – January 1, 2023
13. Magoo March 10, 1972 – August 13, 2023
14. Trugoy of De La Soul September 21, 1968 – February 12, 2023
15. Archie Eversole July 26, 1984 – April 3, 2022
16. Lil Need March 16, 1998 – May 13, 2022
17. Snootie Wild April 23, 1985 – February 26, 2022
18. Big Scarr April 7, 2000 – December 22, 2022
19. Jewell June 12, 1968 – May 6, 2022
20. Trouble November 4, 1987 – June 5, 2022
21. Hurricane G 1970 – November 6, 2022
22. DJ Kay Slay August 14, 1966 – April 17, 2022
23. PnB Rock December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022
24. Takeoff June 18, 1994 – November 1, 2022
25. Coolio August 1, 1963 – September 28, 2022
26. Kangol Kid August 10, 1966 – December 18, 2021
27. Drakeo The Ruler December 1, 1993 – December 19, 2021
28. Black Rob June 8, 1968 – April 17, 2021
29. Young Dolph July 27, 1985 – November 17, 2021
30. Prince Markie D of The Fat Boys February 19, 1968 – February 18, 2021
31. Shock G August 25, 1963 – April 22, 2021
32. Biz Markie April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021
33. DMX December 18, 1970 – April 9, 2021
34. Huey September 12, 1987 – June 25, 2020
35. Mo3 May 31, 1992 – November 11, 2020
36. FBG Duck December 6, 1993 – August 4, 2020
37. King Von August 9, 1994 – November 6, 2020
38. Malik B of The Roots November 14, 1972 – July 29, 2020
39. Fred The Godson February 22, 1985 – April 23, 2020
40. Pop Smoke July 20, 1999 – February 19, 2020
41. MF Doom July 13, 1971 – October 31, 2020
