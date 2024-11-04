Listen Live
Notable Hip-Hop Figures We've Lost Since 2020

Published on November 4, 2024

In two short months, we’ll be halfway through the decade, and in just under four years the culture as a whole has experienced the loss of many notable rappers, producers, DJs and other figures who, each in their own way, helped push the culture forward.
1. DJ Clark Kent September 28, 1966 – October 24, 2024

3. Fatman Scoop August 6, 1968 – August 30, 2024

4. BeatKing November 24, 1984 – August 15, 2024

5. Chino XL April 8, 1974 – July 28, 2024

6. Foolio June 21, 1998 – June 23, 2024

7. Rico Wade February 26, 1972 – April 13, 2024

8. DJ Miser Cee August 17, 1966 – April 10, 2024

9. Boss September 12, 1969 – March 11, 2024

10. DJ Casper May 31, 1965 – August 7, 2023

11. Big Pokey November 29, 1974 – June 18, 2023

12. Gangsta Boo August 7, 1979 – January 1, 2023

13. Magoo March 10, 1972 – August 13, 2023

14. Trugoy of De La Soul September 21, 1968 – February 12, 2023

15. Archie Eversole July 26, 1984 – April 3, 2022

16. Lil Need March 16, 1998 – May 13, 2022

17. Snootie Wild April 23, 1985 – February 26, 2022

18. Big Scarr April 7, 2000 – December 22, 2022

19. Jewell June 12, 1968 – May 6, 2022

20. Trouble November 4, 1987 – June 5, 2022

21. Hurricane G 1970 – November 6, 2022

22. DJ Kay Slay August 14, 1966 – April 17, 2022

23. PnB Rock December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022

24. Takeoff June 18, 1994 – November 1, 2022

25. Coolio August 1, 1963 – September 28, 2022

26. Kangol Kid August 10, 1966 – December 18, 2021

27. Drakeo The Ruler December 1, 1993 – December 19, 2021

28. Black Rob June 8, 1968 – April 17, 2021

29. Young Dolph July 27, 1985 – November 17, 2021

30. Prince Markie D of The Fat Boys February 19, 1968 – February 18, 2021

31. Shock G August 25, 1963 – April 22, 2021

32. Biz Markie April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021

33. DMX December 18, 1970 – April 9, 2021

34. Huey September 12, 1987 – June 25, 2020

35. Mo3 May 31, 1992 – November 11, 2020

36. FBG Duck December 6, 1993 – August 4, 2020

37. King Von August 9, 1994 – November 6, 2020

38. Malik B of The Roots November 14, 1972 – July 29, 2020

39. Fred The Godson February 22, 1985 – April 23, 2020

40. Pop Smoke July 20, 1999 – February 19, 2020

41. MF Doom July 13, 1971 – October 31, 2020

