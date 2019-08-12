CLOSE
Joe Budden , nicki minaj
HomeEntertainment News

Mess-A-Mania: Nicki Minaj Brought Joe Budden On ‘Queen Radio’ And It All Went Downhill From There

Posted August 12, 2019

TOPSHOT-SPAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-TELEVISION-AWARD-MTV

Source: ANDER GILLENEA / Getty


Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Radio is currently trending on Twitter for an array of reasons. If you didn’t get the chance to tune in, Joe Budden and his fellow podcast hosts appeared on the show only for it to turn into Nicki cutting off his mic and cursing him for filth. And then she mentioned Trina and her ex (Safaree) and Megan Thee Stallion…and now everyone is trending.

Quick catch up. Nicki called out Joe Budden for perpetuating the rumor that she didn’t know Cardi B was on the Motorsport track when she recorded her verse. Yes…Motorsport. Joe eventually left the show and Nicki continued to ramble about several other people, applying for her marriage license and having sex three times.

Among other things, Nicki revealed Trina’s team blamed her for the poor performance of their collaboration BAPS. Meg Thee Stallion was also supposed to appear on the show, to which Nicki said, “that’s on that.”

She also called out Charlamagne as one of the conspirators who led a revolution against her, because according to Nicki, there’s a legion of people who turned their back on her when other female rappers began to garner fame.

The spiral can be heard, here. Keep scrolling for #BlackTwitters take on the “spicy” episode.

Mess-A-Mania: Nicki Minaj Brought Joe Budden On ‘Queen Radio’ And It All Went Downhill From There was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close