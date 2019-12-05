CLOSE
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment Plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has formally announced plans to move ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, and the Comrade-In-Chief and his many supporters are unraveling. With remarkable poise, Speaker Pelosi spoke in a brief news conference heard around the world and the reaction is telling from all sides.

“Today, I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said. “The President leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt once again the election for his own benefit.”

As the Democrats unite to move ahead with impeachment hearings before the holiday break, the House Judiciary Committee stated that the next hearing will be held this coming Monday (December 9) at 9:00 AM EST. Much of what will be discussed are items of evidence from both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees. This comes after the House Intelligence Committee released a 300-page report that highlights what was uncovered in the House’s two-month investigation into President Trump’s connection to Ukraine.

A reporter from the Sinclair Broadcast Group, known for reporting issues important to Conservatives including using the requisite slants towards their side, asked Pelosi why she and the Democrats hated the president and got a healthy response.

“As a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone,” Pelosi said. “So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

