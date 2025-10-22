Listen Live
Michael Jordan Gives Rare Interview In NBC Debut, Wishes He Could “Take A Magic Pill” To Play Again

Published on October 22, 2025

After more than 20 years, the NBA is back on NBC, and the network is tipping off the reunion with the monumental addition of Michael Jordan as a broadcaster.

So, on Tuesday night, it was time for him to pull up a chair, and he did so with Mike Tirico to chat in the first installment of MJ: Insights to Excellence, an interview series with additional segments set to air throughout the season.

In the first portion, Jordan explains that since taking a step away from the game, it’s actually been a while since he’s picked up a ball, pointing around the house to show Torico that there’s no hoop in sight.

He launched into a story about renting a house when he went to the Ryder Cup, and the owner came over to take pictures. His grandkids, who had only heard of his basketball lore, tagged along, so he had a straightforward request for the GOAT.

“…he had a basketball court. He said, ‘I want you to shoot one free throw.’ I said, ‘Really?’”

“Now I had already paid for the house. … So, when I stepped up to shoot the free throw, that’s the most nervous I’ve been in years. In years. The reason being is those kids heard the stories from the parents about what I did 30 years ago. So, their expectation is 30 years prior, and I haven’t touched a basketball.”

When asked if he sank the shot, Jordan replied, “Absolutely.”

While Jordan now keeps himself busy with his billion-dollar Jordan brand sneaker imprint, his philanthropic efforts, his NASCAR team, and his young twins, he does miss the game and wishes he could suit up again.

“I love it like you wouldn’t believe,” he admitted. “In all honesty, I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts and go out and play the game of basketball today because that’s who I am. That type of competition, that type of competitiveness is what I live for, and I miss it.”

He added, “I miss that aspect of playing the game of basketball. Being able to challenge myself against what people see as great basketball. But it’s better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my Achilles and I’m in a wheelchair for a while.”

Since the pill hasn’t been developed yet, he’ll stick to paying it forward to the generation of hoopers by passing on “messages of success and dedication to the game of basketball.”

See social media’s reaction to Jordan’s first interview in a while below.

