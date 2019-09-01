CLOSE
megan thee stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On MTV VMA Win [VIDEO]

Posted August 31, 2019

Megan Thee Stallion sat down with bestie Incognito backstage at Z107.9’s Summer Jam in Cleveland to chop it up about her surprise win at the MTV VMA Awards and even let him drive the boat with Remy Martin!

For those who did not watch the MTV Video Music Awards, Meg won for the Power Anthem of 2019. However she received the award after her pre-show performance outside the venue and not on the actual stage. Disrespectful but we’ll save that for an off line conversation as we think throwing it to a whole lot of booty clappin’ in the performance videos below is more worth your while.

 

