CLOSE
megan thee stallion
HomeEntertainment News

“It’s A Real B*tch Birthday”: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up Decked Out In All Blue For B-Day Dinner

Posted February 17, 2020

Summer Jam 97

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


Everyone and their momma hit Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend 2020. One of Hip-Hop’s hottest acts, Megan Thee Stallion was in the windy and very extremely brick city to celebrate her born day.

To celebrate her revolution around the sun on Feb.15 (which also happens to be this writer’s birthday), Megan decked out in a form-fitting sparkling blue ensemble hit up Tao in Chicago with her friends for a birthday dinner that was, of course, sponsored by D’USSE. Before she and crew drove the boat all night, Megan put us on notice showing off her freshly laid blue hair, shoutout to her hairstylist and best friend, Jonathan Wright, while rocking a blue fur coat with the caption:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A REAL BITCHHHH 💙💙💙💙 REAL AQUARIUS SHIT”

No lies detected, of course.

Megan even put any of the men and friends in her life know that being that Valentine’s Day was the day before, she expects not one, but two gifts to mark the occasion in another IG post before she got dolled up.

“Valentine’s Day was yesterday my birthday today and baby you kno I want gifts both days 😛

We feel you and hear you on that Megan cause you deserve it all. Once the sunset over Chicago, that’s when the “Big Ole Freak” rapper let her hair down in the posh restaurant among friends before she eventually ended up partying with her work husband, DaBaby.

View this post on Instagram

Aqua girl 💙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Looks like Megan definitely enjoyed her night, we are sure she will be celebrating all month long, as she should. You can hit the gallery below for all of the birthday love sent to Megan.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

“It’s A Real B*tch Birthday”: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up Decked Out In All Blue For B-Day Dinner  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with…
 4 hours ago
02.18.20
10 items
Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming…
 6 hours ago
02.18.20
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 6 hours ago
02.18.20
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35
 7 hours ago
02.18.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj Shows Twerk Progression & Shuts Down…
 8 hours ago
02.18.20
Damon Dash Sues Ex-Wife Rachel Roy for Fraud
 10 hours ago
02.18.20
‘Queen of Katwe’ Actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Dies…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
10 items
“It’s A Real B*tch Birthday”: Megan Thee Stallion…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
You Feeling Steph Curry’s Baecation Pics With Wifey…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
15 items
Chaka Khan Gets Dragged Through The Fire Over…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas
 2 days ago
02.16.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
14 items
Was Aaron Gordon Robbed AGAIN At The Dunk…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang East Point Restaurant…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
15 items
Future Shares “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close