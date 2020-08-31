MCM: We’re Dating ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley, He Just Doesn’t Know It Yet

Tyler Lepley is no newcomer, but his latest role in Star’z hit show P-Valley has his name on the tip of the tongue of every women who watches. Lepley plays Diamond — the sexy, soft-mannered security guard at the club.

He has eyes for Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and their steamy scenes give us some much-needed TV romance. Though Diamond and Mississippi never actually hooked up (to our knowledge), watching Diamond protect Mississippi from a far has us swooning. We can just feel a heroic scene followed by scorching hot sex coming.

(If you watch P-Valley you know the sex scenes are spicy!)

Lepley is the perfect actor to embody Diamond’s powerful and understated presence. He might be sweet, but he’s quick to check any customer who might get out of line. We stan a Black king who knows how to protect a Black queen. Lepley is half Jamaican and half Italian and was discovered in a boxing gym making him the perfect pick to embody Diamond’s tough and swaggy persona.

Here’s 10 times Tyler Lepley was a fine ass gem:

