CLOSE
Mary J. Blige
HomeEntertainment News

Auntie! Mary J. Blige Claims It’s A Bad B*tch Fall With Latest Thirst Trap On IG [PHOTOS]

Posted 21 hours ago

ESSENCE Festival Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN


Mary J. Blige is attempting to break the Internet like similar to Toni Braxton, proving to these youngins that age is simply just a number. The Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B stunted on all of us via an Instagram thirst trap that ushered in #BadBitchFall as #HotGirlSummer fades into the sunset.

Of course, Blige, who will turn 49 in January, isn’t taking a shot at Megan Thee Stallion’s robust movement but instead creating a lane of her own. In the photo, the sentiment is certainly on display as Blige is rocking a leopard print, skintight one-piece showing off the entire length of her toned thighs.

Adding to the look, the Queen, surrounded by fur, has her blond tresses combed out for dramatic effect. For what it’s worth, this is one of the best photos she’s ever taken and Blige has plenty on stash. Photographer Rob Rector, who has shot Wendy Willams, Nas, Lala, and others, was behind the lens for this epic shot.

View this post on Instagram

Goodbye #HotGirlSummer. Hello #BadBitchFall 📸 @robertector

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: WENN

Auntie! Mary J. Blige Claims It’s A Bad B*tch Fall With Latest Thirst Trap On IG [PHOTOS] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Had The Perfect Response To Tekashi…
 50 mins ago
09.19.19
Kanye West
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 4 hours ago
09.19.19
11 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As…
 6 hours ago
09.19.19
8 items
See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby…
 6 hours ago
09.19.19
9 items
Mixed-Ish: “White” Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Technically…
 6 hours ago
09.19.19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Under Fire For…
 7 hours ago
09.19.19
Tamar Braxton Now Suggests Loni Love Sent Letters…
 8 hours ago
09.19.19
10 items
Auntie! Mary J. Blige Claims It’s A Bad…
 21 hours ago
09.19.19
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 24 hours ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Calls “Lies” To Andre 3000 Working…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Watch The Trailer To Netflix’s New Michael B.…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
20 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Dropped Dime On His Entire Crew,…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Yung Miami Slays Her Maternity Photos
 1 day ago
09.18.19
10 items
Whitney Houston’s Estate Announced A Hologram Tour And…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
2005 TCA - Turner
‘The Boondocks’ To Return On HBO Max
 1 day ago
09.18.19
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 1 day ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close