Happy Birthday, Martin Lawerence: A Few of Our Favorite Moments From The ’90s Classic Sitcom ‘Martin’

Posted 5 hours ago

Comedian, actor and producer Martin Lawerence has been entertaining fans since the ’90s. His popular ’90s self-titled show, Martin, gave fans many memorable moments to reminisce and laugh about today. He’s since appeared in countless films that he’s both produced and starred in.

The actor, who gave us Bad Boys, Blue Streak, Big Momma’s House and Life has been a bit quiet these days. Though, fans can’t be too upset. After all, Lawerence has given us a great deal in television, film and his legendary comedic standup performances. Lawerence turns 56 years old today, and we can’t help but relish in the comedy that he’s blessed us with over the years. More specifically, the moments from Martin that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Martin is a television sitcom which aired for five series on Fox from August 27, 1992 to May 1, 1997. The show starred namesake Martin Lawerence as the titular character alongside, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford and Carl Anthony Payne. Lawerence also portrayed a number of reoccurring characters like Shenehneh Jenkins, Jerome, Dragonfly Jones and Edna “Mama” Payne.

Lawerence’s impressions and his ability to take on these new characters, while bringing life into the script and often going off script with his natural improvisation skills, has influenced a new generation of comedians and actors. Jamie Foxx even mentioned how much Lawerence inspired him and his love for portraying new characters in a recent interview discussing the new Netflix sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. 

There is no denying the talent of Martin Lawerence, so we must celebrate him with a few of our favorite moments from Martin.

1. Sheneneh The Nosy Neighbor

Source:Luther g

2. Famous Dog Scene

Source:D Rock

3. Martin Vs Pam

Source:Go Getter TV

4. The Best of Roscoe

Source:ciroc obama

5. Dragon Fly Jones

Source:ciroc obama

6. Celebrity Appearances

Source:Andy isola

7. Martin is Insane

Source:sointerestin

8. Season 1 Alone Was A Hit

Source:whoisluuman713

9. Jerome’s In the Houseee

Source:ciroc obama

10. Martin VS K-Ci & JoJo

Source:T.W
