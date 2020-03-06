CLOSE
lil uzi vert
Lil Uzi Vert Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘Eternal Atake’

Posted March 6, 2020

Philly’s own Lil Uzi Vert has been keeping us on our toes for years now. Today is the day the wait is over! Eternal Atake has dropped and all Uzi Vert fans can enjoy some new music! After some alleged back and fourth with his label they have finally came to an agreement to let Lil Uzi drop his album. North Philly’s golden child teased the tracklist earlier this week keeping everyone on their toes. The hype is real, ladies and gentlemen let me say it one more time..ETERNAL ATAKE is here! Enjoy!

 

Stream Eternal Atake: https://open.spotify.com/album/7IyoGB8J31fvQDwGtHAq9m

 

