CLOSE
lil' kim
HomeEntertainment News

Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ & Twitter Gathers To Salute The Queen Bee

Posted October 11, 2019

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


Lil’ Kim has been in the lab hard at work on providing new music for her loyal fans, and the patience has paid off this morning. The Brooklyn rapper just dropped her latest project 9 to the masses, and early returns suggest she’s got solid release on her hands.

The album was originally reported to drop back in May but it appears that the months of tweaking and preparing in between that time hasn’t dulled the enthusiasm of those in anticipation.

Keeping with the theme of the album’s title and the spiritual connection she has with the number, Kim provides nine tracks for the LP. Previous singles from the album, “Go Awf” and “Found You” featuring O.T. Genasis and the City Girls set up fans for what to expect. The album’s current single, “Pray For Me” features Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild.

Because this is the Internet, the Queen Bee has garnered a handful of negative replies along with the praise but overall the Twitter streets are unified with their praise.

The hashtag #LilKim9 has been trending since this morning and we’ve collected some of the best responses we could find.

Check out streams of Lil’ Kim’s 9 below along with the responses.


Photo: Getty

Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ & Twitter Gathers To Salute The Queen Bee  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
T.I. Explains Why Lil’ Kim Edges Out Nicki…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
10.11.19
15 items
Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ &…
 1 day ago
10.11.19
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
R&B Group Total Reportedly Wanted To Throw Hands…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man"
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Tekashi69
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Jeannie Mai Credits Jeezy For Helping Her Raise…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
Hella Lit: Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity…
 2 days ago
10.10.19
A Nipsey Hussle Biopgraphy Set To Be Released…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
10 items
10 Times Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Looked…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Lil’ Kim Offered The Fade To A PETA…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Mac Miller’s Drug Suppliers Are Being Charged For…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Rihanna
Rihanna On Why She Turned Down The Super…
 3 days ago
10.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close