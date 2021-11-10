jim jones , Leonardo DiCaprio
HomeEntertainment News

Twitter Hilariously Flips Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Mass-Suicide Cult Leader Jim Jones Into Dipset Memes

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Twitter Hilariously Casts Leonardo DiCaprio As Jim Jones From Dipset

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Only Black Twitter can find a way to make jokes out of Leonardo DiCaprio landing another acting gig.

News broke that DiCaprio has signed on to play the infamous cult leader Jim Jones in a forthcoming biopic about the controversial figure’s life. For those who don’t know, Jones was behind the infamous Jonestown mass-suicide event that saw 900 people kill themselves after drinking flavor aid laced with cyanide and other drugs in 1978.

As expected, Leonardo DiCaprio began to trend following the announcement, but not for the reason you think. Black Twitter hilariously started sharing tweets that Acadamy Award-winning actor and producer would play Harlem’s own Jim Jones from the legendary Hip-Hop stable Dipset.

The memes began to flow like poisoned mix drinks the infamous cult leader got his followers to consume. Twitter users began imposing DiCaprios head on the “Summer With Miami” rapper’s body and hilariously taking Jimmy’s best moments, saying they can’t wait for the thespian to recreate them.

Reason 999,999,999 why Twitter is the GOAT social media app. We have to admit. We would like to see DiCaprio throw on the robe and head outside and recreate the Capo’s Drip Reports. We already got a name for the movie if it happens, We Fly High: The Jim Jones Story.

Ha!

You can peep more hilarious reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Twitter Hilariously Flips Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Mass-Suicide Cult Leader Jim Jones Into Dipset Memes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Y’all play too much.

2.

Facts.

3.

We would love to see it. 

4.

5.

Cryyyyiiinnnggg

6.

Yes, yes he will.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest

Paula Patton Explains Why She Doesn’t Identify As…

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

Nas & Miss Info Team To Host ‘The…

 18 hours ago
01.01.70

U.S. Twitter Users Can Now “Undo Tweets,” Read…

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

Drake Issues Statement After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

 19 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

Twitter Hilariously Flips Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Mass-Suicide Cult…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Boosie Badazz Stages Confrontation By Alleged Lil Nas…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
6 items

JAY-Z, Just Blaze, Big Sean & More React…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Drink Champs To Drop 2nd Part To Kanye…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams Gives Fans An Update Regarding Her…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Underway With A…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close