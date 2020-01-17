Meet La Reina Shaw, Cam Newton’s Alleged Side Chick & Bonus Baby Mama [Photos]

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton really threw the deep one this time, this after allegedly having a baby on the side with a popular Instagram fitness model. La Reina Shaw, the woman in question, is said to be the reason why Newtown has split with his girlfriend and the mother of his four children, Kia Proctor.

Earlier in the month, Sports Gossip reported that Newtown, 30, allegedly had a child with Shaw, who is in her early 30s according to Wikipedia. The child, a boy according to available if scant details, was supposedly born over the summer and that Newton and Shaw are not together. However, she does appear to be the reason why Newton and Proctor, who just had their fourth baby last September, her fifth, are a wrap.

According to our folks over at BOSSIP, Newton filed suit for paternity, joint custody and visitation regarding the pair’s four children and has been paying child support but hopes the courts can step in and provide him with a number. The outlet added that Proctor came back with a lawsuit of her own for full physical custody, child support, health benefits, life insurance for the children and her legal fees. Ouch.

Proctor says that Newton is the father of her four youngest, her eldest was from a previous relationship. She is also open to taking the paternity test as long as Newton provides the funds. BOSSIP adds that Proctor says that she hasn’t held a job in the six years she was with Newton and is asking the court to determine a new child support amount due to Newton’s $104 million contract and to factor in monies from his endorsement deals.

