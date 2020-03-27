CLOSE
Keri Hilson
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Keri Hilson Posts A Topless Picture & Caught Her Neighbors Creepin’! [Photos]

Posted 20 hours ago

Keri Hilson has had some time to self reflect, read some books & flash her neighbors?? Hilson posted a topless boomerang to Instagram with a lengthy caption saying, “QUARANTINE LEVEL: GOAT.

Though that “other Vitamin D” would be nice 🥴🤷🏾‍♀️, I’m keeping the vibrations high! ☀✨I’m already in Week 2 of self-quarantine. Been writing, reading, meditating, praying, cooking, cleaning, purging, organizing, tread-milling, stretching, hot-tubbing, face-timing…loving, learning, trusting, facing, feeling, breaking on thru!!! I figure if we do this right, we’ll come out better in one way or another. ☀ I LOVE YOU. Be safe & well. (Stay yo ass home) 💖”.

Listen Live

 

Ms. Keri Baby was glowin! One of her fans when in the comments to try to get some confirmation if she was topless and she responded saying her neighbors say her breasts. Live yo life we ain’t mad Keri!

 

Related: Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out &amp; Practicing Social Distance! [Photos]

Keri Hilson Posts A Topless Picture & Caught Her Neighbors Creepin’! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

Latest
Future Drops Lavish “Tycoon” Video [WATCH]
 20 hours ago
03.27.20
French Montana Sued For Sexual Batter After Woman…
 20 hours ago
03.27.20
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 20 hours ago
03.27.20
Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY
 21 hours ago
03.27.20
15 items
Jeezy Drops ‘Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision’ EP With Shawty…
 22 hours ago
03.27.20
Apollo Theater Launches Virtual Amateur Night Auditions
 22 hours ago
03.27.20
Big Sean Announces New Album ‘Detroit 2’
 22 hours ago
03.27.20
15 items
Harlem Globetrotters Star Curly Neal Dead At 77
 2 days ago
03.26.20
Instagram Tells Boosie To Chill With Pornhub-Worthy IG…
 2 days ago
03.26.20
The Internet Is Being Slowed Down Due To…
 2 days ago
03.26.20
Trick Daddy Airs Out Social-Distancing, Longs For The…
 2 days ago
03.26.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times…
 2 days ago
03.26.20
20 items
Draya Michele Stunts On The ‘Gram Again In…
 2 days ago
03.26.20
Divorce Rates Expected To Rise Due To Corona-Quarantined…
 2 days ago
03.26.20
Judge Keeps Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Release Socially Distant
 3 days ago
03.25.20
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Reignited Beat Battle On…
 3 days ago
03.25.20
Photos
Close