Kellon Deryck Made Megan Thee Stallion’s Court Hair A Moment
The Man Behind The Mane: How Kellon Deryck Made Megan Thee Stallion’s Courtroom Hair A Moment
1. The Houndstooth Skirt Suit + Banged Coif Updo
“I wanted a look that said powerful, polished, and unbothered. The inspiration came from classic Black Hollywood courtroom elegance — women who walked into systems not built for them and commanded the room anyway. If the girls want to ask for it, I’d call this ‘The Coif of Confidence.’ Period.”
2. Vampy Waves + Double French Rolls
“This look was inspired by mystery and old-school nightlife glamour — think jazz club, velvet seating, dim lighting, whispers. It’s chic, sultry, and strategic. Choosing the wig is about face framing, movement, and attitude — that hair had to glide.”
3. Soft Waves + Headband (1920s Vibes)
“This look was me tipping my hat to the Harlem Renaissance — creativity, liberation, art, and a new era of Black expression. My favorite era in Black hairstyle history is the 60s and 70s — because texture and volume were symbols of pride.”
4. Modern Professional with the Tendril
“I wanted her to look like the CEO, not the intern. Strong lines softened by a single tendril — a reminder that power and softness coexist.”
Deryck said “sleek, structured updos” are having a moment that will surely carry into the holiday season.
“Rolls, sculpted bangs, dramatic swoops — because women want hair with elegance, intention, and a little bit of attitude,” Deryck said.
5. Megan Thee Stallion Hair
Megan Thee Stallion Hair megan thee stallion hair
6. French Roll + Pen Moment
“The pen was intentional — a nod to the power of words, statements, and testimony. The slick part kept it editorial; the roll kept it classic. This one was definitely one of Megan’s favorites — she lit up in the mirror.”
7. Soft, Flirty Power Bob
“This bob was created to show the duality of her femininity — strong but playful, sharp but delicate. The magic is understanding her face — every angle is an opportunity.”
Deryck said “luxurious soft waves with deep parts” are on-trend right now, because the look is “effortless but expensive looking. It’s giving old-Hollywood—reimagined.”
8. Bangs + Long Pony Combo
“This was inspired by the 90s — that era where R&B girls had hair that moved when the beat did. A little nostalgia, a little new.”
The Man Behind The Mane: How Kellon Deryck Made Megan Thee Stallion’s Courtroom Hair A Moment was originally published on hellobeautiful.com