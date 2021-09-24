KASH DOLL
Kash Doll Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘BMF’ Premiere

BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Detroit femcee Kash Doll announced her pregnancy, on Instagram this week, with a stunning maternity photoshoot in the daytime, then debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the BMF on Starz premiere by night.

Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, posed nude in sheer fabric while showing off her perfectly chocolate skin and round baby bump in photos by Q11 Photography. She captioned the photo, “The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there 😍 and today it’s the bmf premiere 😬 I’m so overwhelmed with joy 🤩 #divineorder #Godstiming.”

Fast forward to the BMF premiere, later that night, when Kash Doll pulled up the red carpet in a black gown with thigh high split and Chanel purse.

BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Kash Doll makes her acting debut in the highly anticipating series on Starz. Art meets life in Kash Doll’s instance. Her character, “Monique, is a strong single mom determined to give her daughter a better life,” reads a press release.

Kash Doll wasn’t the only celeb showing out on the carpet, get into these other fly and fashionable celebs.

Kash Doll Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘BMF’ Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Monica Denise Brown

Monica Denise Brown Source:Courtesy of Starz

Monica stepped out in Balenciaga for the all-black Atlanta affair.

2. 50 Cent & Demetrius Flenory Jr.

50 Cent & Demetrius Flenory Jr. Source:Courtesy of Starz

“BMF” producer 50 Cent and lead actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. looked dapper for the all-black extravaganza.

3. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:Courtesy of Starz

It ain’t an Atlanta party without Kandi Burruss in the building. Our August cover star wore this sporty look to the star-studded event.

4. Money Bagg Yop & Ari Fletcher

Money Bagg Yop & Ari Fletcher Source:Courtesy of Starz

Hip-hop’s hottest couple Ari and Money Bagg Yo matched each other’s fly in these sleek black ensembles.

5. La La

La La Source:Getty

“BMF” actress La La wore a black cutout gown by Revolve.

