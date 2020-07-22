CLOSE
kanye west
Because Meek Mill?: Kanye West Talks Divorce In Now Deleted Tweets, Calls Mother-In-Law Kris Jong-Un

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 06, 2019

Source: Gotham / Getty


Kanye West is thoroughly on one. In a series of now-deleted tweets, the “Champion” rapper accused his wife Kim Kardashian of cheating on him and called his mother in law Kris Jong-Un, amongst other grenades of absolute messiness.

It started last night when Yeezy had his phone and his followers enthralled.

If we take West’s tweets at their word, he’s been trying to exit his marriage for a long minute. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,’” he tweeted. Sounds like West is referring to the Criminal Justice Reform Summit that went down in October 2018 in Los Angeles.

In a follow-up tweet, West said he wasn’t mad at the Philly rapper. “Meek is my man was respectful That’s my dog,” he tweeted. “Kim was out of line.”

So what happened?

As for Kris Jenner, she caught the not so stray heavy artillery. He added, “This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un.”

It wasn’t all mess. Yeezy does want to collab with Lil Baby, who is a favorite. But he also mentioned said artist isn’t trying to work with him. We wonder if Lil Baby was even aware?

The flurry of tweets no doubt gave the conspiracy theorists and Twitter-chair psychiatrists fodder to deduce that Kanye West is going through a manic episode.

We assembled some of the more noteworthy reactions below. Pray for Kanye West, his friends and his family. The man is clearly crying out for all the help.

Because Meek Mill?: Kanye West Talks Divorce In Now Deleted Tweets, Calls Mother-In-Law Kris Jong-Un

