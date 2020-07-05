CLOSE
kanye west
Kanye West Says He’s Running For President, Common Sense Folks Smell A Troll

Posted July 4, 2020

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Kanye West is running for President in 2020. At least, that’s what Yeezy declared today (July 4) on his Twitter feed.

The Chicago producer made a return over a week ago to announce his partnership with Gap and share content (like his never released “Spaceships” video). Apparently, his political aspirations are also part of the deal.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” tweet West around 9pm ET on this July 4 holiday, for some. 

He’s been trending every since. But knowing Kanye West and his occasional tendency to troll, his announcement is getting the side-eye on these Internets. There is also the fact that he’s been a diehard Donald Trump supporter lately. And also, we can’t forget to mention how absolutely out of his depth he’s when speaking on socio-political issues. Yeezy’s infamous “slavery was a choice” commentary hasn’t improved much.

But hey, maybe he’ll be getting financial backing from his homie Elon Musk? Nah.

So with that in mind, we’re calling shenanigans. But really, the lack of a follow-up tweet with say a platform or info about where to donate to the Yeezy 2020 campaign is the first inkling of the jig.

We’re not the only ones, peep some of the most poignant and hilarious reactions below. The jokes are going to be ringing off for a while…

 

Kanye West Says He's Running For President, Common Sense Folks Smell A Troll  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

