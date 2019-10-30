CLOSE
John Witherspoon
HomeRadio One Exclusives

John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]

Posted 5 hours ago

John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles

Martell Presents: Discover Noblige - Los Angeles Source:Getty

John Witherspoon and Marla Gibbs during Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles, A Charitable Cultural Experience Honoring: Holly Robinson Peete, Hill Harper and Nia Long for their Philanthropic Achievements in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,cultures,respect,achievement,charity and relief work,nia long,hill harper,marla gibbs,holly robinson peete,beverly hills – california,john witherspoon,martell

2. The Tracy Morgan Show

The Tracy Morgan Show Source:Getty

THE TRACY MORGAN SHOW — Season 1 — Pictured: John Witherspoon as Spoon — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) vertical,indoors,color image,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,portrait,television show,smiling,california,city of los angeles,humor,choice,tracy morgan,season 1,bib overalls,pilot,2000s style,mechanic,john witherspoon

3. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Source:Getty

FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, THE — “The Harder They Fall” Episode 21 — Pictured: (l-r) Will Smith as William ‘Will’ Smith, John Witherspoon as Augustus Adams (Photo by Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,television show,california,freshness,fear,1990-1999,casual clothing,worried,tree,embracing,forest,bel air,choice,plaid,jeans,sports shoe,dirt,leather,jacket,sweater,woodland,the fresh prince of bel-air,bush,burbank,season 4,john witherspoon

4. 2004 AND1 Mix Tape Tour – Los Angeles Open Run

2004 AND1 Mix Tape Tour - Los Angeles Open Run Source:Getty

John Witherspoon looks on as Los Angeles Street Ballers compete for the chance to play against the 2004 Team AND1 on the blacktop of the The Great Western Fourm in Inglewood, California June 9, 2004. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage) horizontal,usa,sport,california,looking,road,basketball – sport,competition,chance,sports activity,inglewood,john witherspoon

5. Seven Pounds Los Angeles Premiere

Seven Pounds Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty

Actor John Witherspoon arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere “Seven Pounds” at Mann Village Theater on December 16, 2008 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actor,california,city of los angeles,film premiere,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,regency village theater,seven pounds,john witherspoon,premiere event

6. Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles

Martell Presents: Discover Noblige - Los Angeles Source:Getty

Hill Harper and John Witherspoon during Martell Presents: Discover Noblige – Los Angeles, A Charitable Cultural Experience Honoring: Holly Robinson Peete, Hill Harper and Nia Long for their Philanthropic Achievements in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,cultures,respect,achievement,charity and relief work,nia long,hill harper,holly robinson peete,beverly hills – california,john witherspoon,martell

7. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th Anniversary – Arrivals

Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv's 40th Anniversary - Arrivals Source:Getty

John Witherspoon during Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th Anniversary – Arrivals at The Improv in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,celebration,looking at camera,arrival,california,anniversary,city of los angeles,three quarter length,dieting,improv,john witherspoon,lemon – fruit

8. Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich’s Birthday

Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich's Birthday Source:Getty

John Witherspoon during Wyclef Hosts Charity Concert and Denise Rich’s Birthday at PM in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,birthday,usa,new york city,concert,charity and relief work,wyclef jean,john witherspoon,denise rich

9. Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005

Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show - February 15, 2005 Source:Getty

John Witherspoon and Damon Dash during Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005 at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,nevada,las vegas,rocawear,las vegas convention center,john witherspoon,damon dash – born 1971

10. Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life – Afterparty

Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life - Afterparty Source:Getty

John Witherspoon during Motorola and Anheuser-Busch Present the Ninth Annual Phat Pharm Art for Life – Afterparty at Star Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,after party,annual event,motorola,john witherspoon,anheuser-busch inbev,anheuser-busch brewery – missouri

11. Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola

Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola Source:Getty

John Witherspoon during Art for Life Benefit Sponsored by Platinum Sponsors Target and Motorola at East Hampton Estate of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons in East Hampton, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,charity benefit,grounds,new york state,east hampton,kimora lee simmons,sponsor,russell simmons,motorola,john witherspoon

12. Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005

Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show - February 15, 2005 Source:Getty

John Witherspoon and Damon Dash during Rocawear Booth at the Magic Trade Show – February 15, 2005 at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,males,nevada,las vegas,rocawear,las vegas convention center,john witherspoon,damon dash – born 1971

13. Screening of “Fatal Instinct”

Screening of "Fatal Instinct" Source:Getty

WESTWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 27: John Witherspoon attends the screening of “Fatal Instinct” on October 27, 1993 at Mann Bruin Theater in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,screening,california,1990-1999,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,mann theaters,bruin theater,john witherspoon

14. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:Getty

MIAMI, FL – MAY 29: John Witherspoon and Lil Duval backstage at the 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center on May 29, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,two people,humor,annual event,gulf coast states,weekend activities,backstage,miami,lil duval,john witherspoon,florida – us state

15. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,humor,annual event,gulf coast states,three quarter length,weekend activities,memorial,miami,festival,florida – us state

16. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,humor,annual event,gulf coast states,three quarter length,weekend activities,memorial,miami,festival,florida – us state

17. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,humor,annual event,gulf coast states,three quarter length,weekend activities,memorial,miami,festival,florida – us state

18. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,humor,annual event,gulf coast states,three quarter length,weekend activities,memorial,miami,festival,florida – us state

19. Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th Anniversary – Performance

Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv's 40th Anniversary - Performance Source:Getty

John Witherspoon during Diet Coke With Lemon Celebrates The Improv’s 40th Anniversary – Performance at The Improv in West Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,performance,california,anniversary,west hollywood,three quarter length,dieting,performing arts event,improv,john witherspoon,lemon – fruit

20. 9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival Source:WENN

9th Annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival at James L Knight Center in Miami photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,humor,annual event,gulf coast states,three quarter length,weekend activities,memorial,miami,festival,florida – us state

Latest
John Witherspoon
Legendary Comedian John Witherspoon Dead At 77
 6 hours ago
10.30.19
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation…
 15 hours ago
10.29.19
Diddy Confirms Making The Band Return, Announces Semi-Retirement…
 16 hours ago
10.29.19
What’s My Name: Top HS Recruit Decoldest Crawford…
 16 hours ago
10.29.19
Yo! MTV Raps 20th Anniversary Roundtable
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle…
 18 hours ago
10.29.19
CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea
Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A…
 18 hours ago
10.29.19
Summer Walker Sets The Record Straight On Her…
 21 hours ago
10.29.19
Houston’s Own Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion Become Answers…
 21 hours ago
10.29.19
Conor McGregor Wants 50 Cent In A Celebrity…
 22 hours ago
10.29.19
Candles
Lew Hawk Of The Color Changin’ Click Reportedly…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Kendrick Lamar Teases New Nike Sneaker Collaboration
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Kid Cudi Apologizes To All The Women He…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
YG Kicks Fan Off Stage At Mala Luna…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
How To Prevent Lipstick From Bleeding?
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Dave Chappelle Accepts Mark Twain Prize At The…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
60-Year-OId Flavor Flav Is The Father Of Little…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close