John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors In London

Posted 20 hours ago

Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty


John Boyega showed the passion he has for his people after slamming white racists attempting to correct him after he spoke up on behalf of George Floyd. Putting his money where his mouth is, the British actor took to the streets of London and made an impassioned plea on behalf of Black Americans suffering racial injustice at the hands of police.

Boyega, known for his role as Finn from the Star Wars movie series, was moved to anger by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, using his large platform to show his support for the Houston man’s family. Boyega’s followers tried reasoning with him and suggesting that he think of his acting career, but he expertly handled those suggestions after an Instagram Live session that clearly depicted his feelings.

Continuing that plea for justice on behalf of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many others to name, Boyega joined a large gathering on Wednesday in London’s Hyde Park where a Black Lives Matter rally took place. Taking a megaphone in hand, Boyega, voice dripping with emotion, put it all on the line.

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that,” Boyega began.

He continued saying, “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”

Boyega was met with loud cheers as he concluded his speech and immediately, some in social media threw their support behind him and explicitly stating that they would hold space for Boyega to work creatively with them.

Salute to John Boyega. Check out those reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

John Boyega Stands With Black Lives Matter Protestors In London  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

