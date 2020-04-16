Gunning for “Quarantine’s Cutest Couple” awards, Jhené Aiko Big Sean melted all the lonely hearts during their Instagram Live session on Wednesday. Although the two declared that they’re both single, it was clear to many that a connection exists between the two.

The Instagram Live session had a fair share of fans tuning in along with some of their celebrity pals but for the most part, it just featured the on-again, off-again couple attempting to be entertaining while broadcasting from their respective locations. During one portion of the IG Live session, which Aiko didn’t want the moment to be shared with Twitter, Sean let it be known that he’s ready to serve hands and feet to anyone over his sometime-y boo.

There were also some fans who thought that their banter was a little on the boring side, but there was a funny OnlyFans moment after Sean asked Aiko if she had a page in operation. There was also a moment when Aiko asked the Detroit rapper, who declared his love publicly, why he hasn’t married her and he replied slyly “it’s in the works.”

In regards to the pair’s turbulent romantic dealings which some have deemed to be toxic, Aiko addressed that chatter and blasted social media fans for overusing the word and essentially saying that many are just learning the word for the first time. It was clear during that moment that they’re both aware folks are watching their moves. Aiko kicked Sean off her life and then told the fellas to get their sweatpants ready, which got some laughs.

Check out some of the reactions from Twitter to Jhené Aiko & Big Sean’s Instagram Live session below.

—

Photo: Getty

The Best Moments From Jhene Aiko & Big Sean’s IG Live Session was originally published on hiphopwired.com