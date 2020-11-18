Jeezy Dissees Freddie Gibbs & 50 Cent On “Therapy For My Soul” [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Jeezy is set to battlee in a highly anticipated VERZUZ battle this coming Thursday (Nov. 19), with many wondering how the former rivals will carry out this largely peaceful event. Ahead of the big night, Jeezy unleashed the track “Therapy For My Soul” which has choice words for his former signee Freddie Gibbs and, and as one can imagine, Twitter is all the way into this brewing beef.

On Tuesday, Jeezy let loose a new track “Therapy For My Soul” from his upcoming The Recession 2 album with production from the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. The Snowman addresses a number of sensitive topics over the course of the song but what caught the ears of many was shots thrown towards Gangster Gibbs and Fif.

“If One-Five wasn’t my dawg, I would’ve touched them/When that sh*t went down with Gibbs, I couldn’t trust ’em/Invested my hard earn money, tied up my bread/But he gon’ try to tell you I’m flawed, that’s in his head/It’s happening just the way that I said it, good on your own/And if I’m honest nothin’ gangsta about you, leave this alone,” Jeezy raps.

He continued with, “Since we talkin’ boss talk, let’s address the sucka sh*t/Grown man playin’ on Instagram, real sucka sh*t/Why the f*ck this clown n*gga playin’ with my legacy/Solid in these streets, that’s some sh*t that you will never be/Talking ’bout power, but weak n*ggas do the most/In real life, nigga you really borrow money from Ghost/All that lil’ boy sh*t, yeah it make it evident/Made millions in these streets, what the f*ck is 50 Cent.”

Other issues and items are aired out, including issues with Rick Ross and CTE A&R Carbon 15 among others. Thus far, Freddie Gibbs wasn’t impressed with the song, writing on Twitter earlier Wednesday morning (Nov. 18), “BMF put U in a headlock in front of me. U gotta come harder than this snow flake.”

Gibbs would continue his assault on Jeezy this morning, adding, @jeezy n*gga smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him. Don’t talk no street sh*t to me fam.”

Speaking of VERZUZ, Gucci Mane might’ve made things a little spooky after posting an meme on Instagram mentioning the Atlanta rapper’s “Truth” diss record in where Guwop details putting one of Jeezy’s partners down.

So far, 50 Cent hasn’t responded to Jeezy’s jab but most should expect him to fire back in his usual fashion before too long.

Across Twitter, fans are debating about Jeezy’s new track, the issues he addressed in the track, and the overall back and forth that might ensue in the coming days. We’ve got those reactions below.

Find Jeezy’s “Therapy For My Soul” at your preferred DSPs here.

