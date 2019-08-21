Jamie Foxx and his long-rumored girlfriend Katie Holmes ended their 6-year relationship after Foxx was spotted holding hands with Sela Vave according to E! News . Now the world wants to know who the young woman is that has the 51-year-old actor’s attention.

The mystery woman who is very obscure on social media goes by the name Sela Vave. She is a woman of many talents according to her Instagram bio. Foxx’s new lady is a model, actress and recording artist and is currently being groomed by her “Unpredictable” singer. According to her IMDB page, she was featured in such films as “An Hour Behind” and “Relationship Status.” Sounds very straight Netflix-ish if you ask us.

Vave is also taller than Foxx, she states her height at 5-foot-11, which makes her precisely 2 inches taller than Foxx. Clearly, the height discrepancy is not an issue with them. Before she moved to Los Angeles, presumably to be closer to Foxx, she was born in Utah and lived there until this year. She graduated from Providence Hall High School in Herriman Utah and even played on the school’s basketball team.

Not only does Foxx “date” Vave, but he also serves as her mentor. During an interview with LA’s Power 106, back in July gushed about her as a singer when talking about her career and upcoming album.

The two are totally into each other with Vave even publically shared her admiration for Foxx on her Instagram account.

We shall see how long this lasts between the two. For now, hit the gallery below to see more photos of stunning Vave and hilarious Twitter reactions to Foxx and Holmes dating and breaking up.

—

Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Meet Jamie Foxx’s New Rumored Bae Sela Vave was originally published on hiphopwired.com