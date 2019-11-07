CLOSE
ja rule
HomeEntertainment News

Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes Chicken, Gets Flamed Over Fyre Festival Struggle Plates

Posted 21 hours ago

'Jennifer Lopez: All I Have' Official Finale After Party

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN


Ja Rule crawled out of whatever hole he’s been frog croak-crooning in to tell all you chicken-loving Blacks a thing or two about yourself. The veteran rapper and apparent race relations expert hopped on his soapbox this morning to slam all the fervor surrounding the Popeyes Chicken sandwich and Twitter gave Young Jeff the business regarding those Fyre Festival struggle plates.

“Y’all really out here acting like n*ggas over a f*cking chicken sandwich… smh… now I’m never gonna eat one on principles alone!!! F*cking idiots y’all are what’s wrong with our people… I’m so disappointed in my ppl we better than this…,” Mr. Atkins wrote via Twitter on Tuesday (November 5).

Since putting up the post, Ja Rule has doubled down on his hate for the sandwich and its fallout, which reportedly included the stabbing of a Maryland man earlier this week although there’s been chatter that the beef was not over the sandwich itself. However, Twitter users have been roasting and flaming Ja Rule and we’ve got those responses below.

Photo: WENN

Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes Chicken, Gets Flamed Over Fyre Festival Struggle Plates  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 13 hours ago
11.07.19
Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
 15 hours ago
11.07.19
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 17 hours ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 18 hours ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 19 hours ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 21 hours ago
11.07.19
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
19 items
Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
Whitney Houston’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence On…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 2 days ago
11.06.19
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 3 days ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 3 days ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 3 days ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close