Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes Chicken, Gets Flamed Over Fyre Festival Struggle Plates

Ja Rule crawled out of whatever hole he’s been frog croak-crooning in to tell all you chicken-loving Blacks a thing or two about yourself. The veteran rapper and apparent race relations expert hopped on his soapbox this morning to slam all the fervor surrounding the Popeyes Chicken sandwich and Twitter gave Young Jeff the business regarding those Fyre Festival struggle plates.

“Y’all really out here acting like n*ggas over a f*cking chicken sandwich… smh… now I’m never gonna eat one on principles alone!!! F*cking idiots y’all are what’s wrong with our people… I’m so disappointed in my ppl we better than this…,” Mr. Atkins wrote via Twitter on Tuesday (November 5).

Since putting up the post, Ja Rule has doubled down on his hate for the sandwich and its fallout, which reportedly included the stabbing of a Maryland man earlier this week although there’s been chatter that the beef was not over the sandwich itself. However, Twitter users have been roasting and flaming Ja Rule and we’ve got those responses below.

Y’all really out here acting like niggas over a fucking chicken sandwich… smh… now I’m never gonna eat one on principles alone!!! Fucking idiots y’all are what’s wrong with our people… I’m so disappointed in my ppl we better than this… — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 5, 2019

We are FAR from even… trying to start a viable business that failed vs. cooning over a chicken sandwich… We are NOT the same… https://t.co/WXWSboFsOw — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 5, 2019

I didn’t rob anyone Billy did that’s why he’s in prison… but continue to blame the black guy with false accounts of wtf happened… https://t.co/8I8ElHM4mG — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 5, 2019

