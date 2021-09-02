Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Batter Philadelphia & New York, Caused Widespread Flooding

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Hurricane Ida and its massive path of destruction stretched from Louisana through Mississippi, and all the way up portions of the Eastern Seaboard. Philadelphia and New York City were among the hardest hit by soaking rains and high winds , and widespread flooding continues to plague the cities.

On Wednesday (September 1), images of the flooding across New York City began appearing across social media, with image after harrowing image showcasing dangerous flooding, destroyed basement homes, and people attempting to drive in the high waters across the boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan and other portions of the sprawling metropolis.

Originating in the Gulf, Ida hammered New Orleans and the surrounding areas after it made landfall at Category 5 and despite no longer drawing power from the warm waters, it was still powerful enough of a storm to pour several inches of rains in record time which overloaded the drainage systems of Philadelphia and New York. So much was Ida’s ability to dump down water on the city that officials issued New York’s first flash flood warning to the public.

Across Twitter, the devastation of Ida was most evident in the smartphone video captures from observers who watched people wade through the water, cars attempting to make passes, and there was one video of a food delivery worker taking food to a customer in knee-high flooding. Others have shared the aftermath after their apartments flooded and cars covered nearly to the roof. New Orleans is also still in recovery and the loss of life rose overnight as the storm moved northeast.

In Philadelphia, Boathouse Row was submerged and an entire supermarket was also swallowed up by the swelling occurring in the Schuylkill River. Unfortunately, a reported eight people died in the New York and New Jersey region and reports are still coming in of folks missing pets and generally being displaced.

On Twitter, people have shared images under the #IdaAftermath hashtag. We’ve got those reactions below.

UPDATE: The New York Times reports that 14 people have died in the New York and New Jersey region, with many of the lost found in basement homes overtaken by water.

—

Photo: Getty

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Batter Philadelphia & New York, Caused Widespread Flooding was originally published on hiphopwired.com