CLOSE
Huey , st. louis
HomeEntertainment News

St. Louis Rapper Huey, Known For “Pop, Lock & Drop It” Hit, Dead At 31

Posted 2 hours ago

Huey St. Louis Rapper

Source: Huey / Instagram


Huey, who hit it big with the single “Pop, Lock & Drop It back in 2006, has been reported dead. The St. Louis rapper was the victim of a shooting incident in his hometown of Kinloch, just outside of St. Louis, as an investigation is still ongoing.

According to local news outlet Fox 2 Now, Huey, real name Lawrence Franks, Jr., was shot and killed in Kinloch late Thursday (June 25) night in his hometown. Details are scant at the moment but news of the killing made its way to social media where fans fondly remembered Huey’s smash hit, which he released as a teenager.

Huey released his debut album Notebook Paper in 2007, bolstered by the double-platinum “Pop, Lock & Drop It” single via Hitz Committee and Jive Records. His studio album Redemption came via EMI in 2010. Huey dropped a pair of mixtapes after his final studio album and has been relatively quiet on the music scene.

Back in 2009, Huey was reportedly a possible target of a drive-by shooting in St. Louis that left three people dead according to a RIverfront Times article.

Across social media, fans are remembering Huey’s song and the video for “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” some who were teens themselves when the rapper first found fame.

Huey was 31.

Photo: Instagram

St. Louis Rapper Huey, Known For “Pop, Lock & Drop It” Hit, Dead At 31  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
17 items
St. Louis Rapper Huey, Known For “Pop, Lock…
 2 hours ago
06.26.20
Lil Duval Sued By His Baby Mama For…
 18 hours ago
06.25.20
3 North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Remarks…
 20 hours ago
06.25.20
Eminem Apologizes To Revolt TV, Admits He Was…
 20 hours ago
06.25.20
10 items
Happy Birthday La La! A Look At Her…
 22 hours ago
06.25.20
5 Changes To Expect When You Visit The…
 22 hours ago
06.25.20
Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
6 items
Ciara Proudly Bares Her Stretch Marks In Earthy…
 2 days ago
06.25.20
Season 4 Of The Handmaids Tale Is Delayed…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Detective Involved In Murder Of Breonna Taylor Fired
 2 days ago
06.24.20
15 items
They Said It: J Prince Is Getting G-Checked…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Jeezy Claims Baby Mama Jealous of New Engagement,…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
7 Essential Hair Tips We Learned From ‘To…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
T.I. To Teach ‘Business of Trap Music’ at…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Bill Cosby’s Appeal To Be Heard In PA…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Solange! 10 Times She Was Our…
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Photos
Close