Meet The Houston Olympians Who Made History At The Tokyo Games

The Olympics are officially a wrap and Houston showed up and showed out in numerous events. From track & field bringing home an assortment of gold, silver and bronze medals to Olympic history made on the mat and further dominance on the basketball court, the H was more than represented.

Simone Biles took all the headlines during the first week of the Games as she opened up a dialogue regarding mental health and gymnasts. Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, pulled out of the team final for the U.S. gymnastics team as well as four other individual events as she said she battled the “twisties.”

Still, Biles wouldn’t be deterred. She would compete in the balance beam on Thursday and took home the bronze, even if she wasn’t at 100 percent.

“To do beam, which I didn’t think I was going to be, just meant the world to be back out there,” Biles told ESPN. “And I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal. I was just going out there doing this for me.”

Despite the move, the U.S. gymnastics team as a whole flourished. Suni Lee took the individual all-around title and the team won silver in the team all-around event. Jade Carey took home gold in the floor event and the U.S. walked away from gymnastics with six medals, split evenly amongst gold, silver and bronze.

In wrestling, Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock made history by becoming the first Black American woman to win gold. On the track, Missouri City native Bryce Deadmon helped the U.S. men’s 4×400 team cruise to a gold medal in the 4×400 relay, minutes after Allyson Felix became the most decorated track athlete in U.S. history with her 11th medal following the women’s victory in the 4×400 relay. Hiram Clarke’s Raevyn Rogers earned bronze in the 800 meters while two Houstonians, Cat Osterman and Simeon Woods Richardson helped the U.S. bring prominence back to softball and baseball as the two sports made their return after a long absence.

Overall, the United States dominated the games in terms of overall medals with 113 and the most gold medals with 39. Expected dominance in basketball happened as the U.S. men beat France on Friday (August 6) in a revenge game to win the gold and the U.S. women beat Japan by 15 to claim their seventh straight gold medal.

Check out more history made by Houston-based Olympians below.

