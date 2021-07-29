Overtime Sports Show
Olympics, NFL & More With Paul Wall & ESG! | Overtime Sports Show

Overtime Sports Show - Paul Wall & ESG

And you thought there wouldn’t be anything to talk about to end the summer of 2021! The Overtime Sports Show powered by Academy Sports + Outdoors is ON with a brand new episode dissecting the Olympics, the start of NFL training camp, Texas & Oklahoma chunkin’ the deuce to the Big 12 for the SEC, the Texans making trades and guest appearances from Paul Wall and ESG discussing Paul’s upcoming Back to School Fun Day event on August 1st!

The Overtime Sports show is powered by Academy, catch a new episode every Wednesday at 5 PM exclusively on Facebook and YouTube.

