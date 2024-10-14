Listen Live
Top 10 Most Streamed Latinx Artists List [Gallery]

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrate With The Top 10 Most Streamed Latinx Artists List [Gallery]

Published on October 14, 2024

Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - Miami, FL

Source: John Parra / Getty

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month! We are celebrating with a gallery of the top streamed Latinx artists. Check out a gallery of the talented performers inside.
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th annually in the U.S. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans. Patrons explore the rich Latin history, culture, and achievements here in the U.S. There are several celebrities in entertainment who’s families migrated to the U.S. from various Latin countries. Actors like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez are a few of the famous entertainers we featured in our “20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers” list. Today, we honor the Latin artists who are topping the Billboard and streaming charts with their record-breaking hits. These artists are limitless. Some artists create music in their native Spanish language. While others, sing and rap between both English and Spanish, dominating American mainstream music. There are no bounds in the music genres these artists occupy. While traditional Latin music has its’ own cadence and musical elements, some of the artists featured on this list fuse other sounds in R&B, Hip Hop and even, country music. From music’s hottest artists like Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis, fans can expect hit after hit with these Latin artists. As of 2024, these artists and a few others are the most streamed Latinx artists, including a mix of reggaeton superstars and rising talents fans are loving right now.

Check out a list of the top streamed Latinx artists below:

1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny
Source: Getty

Dominating streaming charts globally, Bad Bunny remains the most listened-to Latin artist, with his unique blend of reggaeton and Latin trap.

2. Shakira

Shakira
Source: Getty

The Colombian icon has maintained her spot with massive hits, attracting over 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

3. Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma
Source: Getty

A breakout star in 2024, Peso Pluma is known for his corridos tumbados and collaborations with other top artists.

4. Karol G

Karol G
Source: Getty

With her empowering anthems, Karol G continues to be a top name in the Latin music scene, amassing millions of streams monthly.

5. J Balvin

J Balvin
Source: Getty

Even with fewer releases, J Balvin’s back catalog ensures he stays one of the most-streamed Latin artists.

6. Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee
Source: Getty

As a reggaeton pioneer, Daddy Yankee remains highly popular thanks to hits like “Gasolina” and “Despacito.”

7. Feid

Feid
Source: Getty

With hits like “Hey Mor,” Feid is one of the fastest-growing artists in the Latin urban scene.

8. Myke Towers

Myke Towers
Source: Getty

A key figure in reggaeton, Myke Towers’ hit “LALA” has solidified his place among the most streamed.

9. Maluma

Maluma
Source: Getty

His romantic reggaeton tracks, including “Hawái,” have kept Maluma in the spotlight.

10. Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro
Source: Getty

Despite personal challenges, Rauw Alejandro continues to be a favorite, especially with his album Saturno.

