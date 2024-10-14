Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrate With The Top 10 Most Streamed Latinx Artists List [Gallery]

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Check out a list of the top streamed Latinx artists below: Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month ! We are celebrating with a gallery of the top streamed Latinx artists. Check out a gallery of the talented performers inside. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th annually in the U.S. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans. Patrons explore the rich Latin history, culture, and achievements here in the U.S. There are several celebrities in entertainment who’s families migrated to the U.S. from various Latin countries. Actors like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez are a few of the famous entertainers we featured in our “20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers” list.Today, we honor the Latin artists who are topping the Billboard and streaming charts with their record-breaking hits. These artists are limitless. Some artists create music in their native Spanish language. While others, sing and rap between both English and Spanish, dominating American mainstream music. There are no bounds in the music genres these artists occupy. While traditional Latin music has its’ own cadence and musical elements, some of the artists featured on this list fuse other sounds in R&B, Hip Hop and even, country music. From music’s hottest artists like Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis, fans can expect hit after hit with these Latin artists. As of 2024, these artists and a few others are the most streamed Latinx artists, including a mix of reggaeton superstars and rising talents fans are loving right now.

1. Bad Bunny Source: Getty Dominating streaming charts globally, Bad Bunny remains the most listened-to Latin artist, with his unique blend of reggaeton and Latin trap.

2. Shakira Source: Getty The Colombian icon has maintained her spot with massive hits, attracting over 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

3. Peso Pluma Source: Getty A breakout star in 2024, Peso Pluma is known for his corridos tumbados and collaborations with other top artists.

4. Karol G Source: Getty With her empowering anthems, Karol G continues to be a top name in the Latin music scene, amassing millions of streams monthly.

5. J Balvin Source: Getty Even with fewer releases, J Balvin’s back catalog ensures he stays one of the most-streamed Latin artists.

6. Daddy Yankee Source: Getty As a reggaeton pioneer, Daddy Yankee remains highly popular thanks to hits like “Gasolina” and “Despacito.”

7. Feid Source: Getty With hits like “Hey Mor,” Feid is one of the fastest-growing artists in the Latin urban scene.

8. Myke Towers Source: Getty A key figure in reggaeton, Myke Towers’ hit “LALA” has solidified his place among the most streamed.

9. Maluma Source: Getty His romantic reggaeton tracks, including “Hawái,” have kept Maluma in the spotlight.