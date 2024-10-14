Top 10 Most Streamed Latinx Artists List [Gallery]
Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrate With The Top 10 Most Streamed Latinx Artists List [Gallery]
Check out a list of the top streamed Latinx artists below:
1. Bad Bunny
Dominating streaming charts globally, Bad Bunny remains the most listened-to Latin artist, with his unique blend of reggaeton and Latin trap.
2. Shakira
The Colombian icon has maintained her spot with massive hits, attracting over 60 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
3. Peso Pluma
A breakout star in 2024, Peso Pluma is known for his corridos tumbados and collaborations with other top artists.
4. Karol G
With her empowering anthems, Karol G continues to be a top name in the Latin music scene, amassing millions of streams monthly.
5. J Balvin
Even with fewer releases, J Balvin’s back catalog ensures he stays one of the most-streamed Latin artists.
6. Daddy Yankee
As a reggaeton pioneer, Daddy Yankee remains highly popular thanks to hits like “Gasolina” and “Despacito.”
7. Feid
With hits like “Hey Mor,” Feid is one of the fastest-growing artists in the Latin urban scene.
8. Myke Towers
A key figure in reggaeton, Myke Towers’ hit “LALA” has solidified his place among the most streamed.
9. Maluma
His romantic reggaeton tracks, including “Hawái,” have kept Maluma in the spotlight.
10. Rauw Alejandro
Despite personal challenges, Rauw Alejandro continues to be a favorite, especially with his album Saturno.
