Happy Birthday Joseline Hernandez: 10 Wild Moments Featuring The Puerto Rican Princess

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Let’s be honest: The Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez era of “Love & Hip Hop” was iconic. Yes it was trashy. Yes it was toxic. And yes, we needed a full season to really get used to Joseline’s accent. But man, what a time to be alive. Joseline may never become Beyonce, but she’s carved a lane all her own in the pop culture multi-verse.

Like many L&HH alums, Hernandez was able to use her stint on the series to open up other avenues for the bag. She still records music, but her largest platform is the series “Joseline’s Cabaret.” On the show, the Puerto Rican Princess attempts to assemble a crew of women for her very own cabaret in Miami.

Happy Birthday, J. Keep on entertaining us with quotables, random outbursts and all that crazy ish that only you could do and not end up behind bars. For those familiar with her reality tv run, take a trip down memory lane with these ten unforgettable moments.

1. Joseline vs. Stevie J “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 1

2. Joseline Vs Karlie “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 2

3. Joseline Vs Wendy Williams

4. Joseline Hernandez vs. Bianca Bonnie “Marriage Boot Camp”

5. Joseline’s Iconic ‘Hey Maid’ Line “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Season 2

6. Joseline Hernandez Reveals Her Pregnancy To Stevie J

7. Joseline Opens Up On “The Real”

8. Joseline Vs Tammy Rivera

9. Joseline vs. Jessica Dime

10. Joseline Quits The Show

