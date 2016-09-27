Take a look back at the Young Money boss’s inner circle over the years.
Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Trina was one of Wayne’s first celebrity relationships back in 2005. The two remain friends to this day.
2. Friends no more, but Birdman and Lil Wayne were so close at one point, they openly kissed on the mouth.
3. Since discovering Nicki Minaj in 2008, the pair have been loyal comrades.
4. No one on the corner has swagger like Weezy, ‘Ye, Jay and Tip.
5. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have built such a great rapport, they have a joint album together.
6. The self-proclaimed best rapper alive and the greatest current NBA Champion LeBron James have been friends for years.
7. Wayne and Diddy often chop it up about boss talk.
8. Bow Wow and Wayne go back to their “Lil” days.
9. Of course, there’s no Drizzy without Weezy.
10. Lil Wayne is a sports fan and pretty good pals with Stephen A. Smith.
11. Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne both spend a lot of time in Miami; that’s how their relationship has grown.
12. Floyd Mayweather is another famous friend from Wayne’s Miami life.
13. Jesse Jackson a fan of Weezy’s? Who knew.
14. Yeezy and Weezy always show love when they’re around each other.
15. Skateboard Wayne and Adrien Brody are pals.
16. DJ Khaled has worked with Wayne several times, and the two have built a great friendship.
17. Lil Wayne admitted to having a crush on Ciara back in 2006. They both have since moved on, but remain friends.
18. Serena Williams and Lil Wayne can both talk about being the greatest at what they do.
19. Eminem and Lil Wayne have both reached pinnacles in their career that no one else has. What a way to bond.
20. Christina Milian and Lil Wayne were a little more than just friends. But after their split, they remained cordial.
