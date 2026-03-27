Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

14 Times Halle Bailey Showed Out On Instagram

CASSIUS Gems: 25 Times Halle Bailey Showed Out On Instagram

Published on March 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood - Arrivals
Source: Alberto Rodriguez / Getty

Halle Bailey is taking over pop culture… and turns 26 today.

Alongside her sister Chlöe, they make up the Beyoncé-approved duo Chloe x Halle and are already racking up awards with just two albums to their names.

But the sisters are just as impressive apart as Halle is making history with Disney as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, dropping in May as well the role of Nettie in the The Color Purple remake. She and Chloe have also played twins on Freeform’s Grown-ish for four seasons.

Related Stories

With such big roles at such a young age, Halle is basking in all the different experiences and what comes with each production.

“I find myself learning things from these characters and trying to adopt them and keep them with me as I go about my life,” Bailey said. “It’s like the universe is trying to give these themes to me, like ‘Here, do it! We’re putting it in through the characters.'”

Filming The Little Mermaid even allowed her to leave America and briefly live overseas in the UK and Italy.

“When I moved away to London, I learned so much about myself,” she says. “It was kind of a shock because I had never done anything like that before.”

But work aside, Bailey also has a fashion sense, which she described as “sexy and comfortable” to InStyle. “I want to always be comfortable, but I also want something that will give me some sort of shape. I have a smaller waist and my thighs, my arms, and shoulders are bigger. I always like to accentuate my waist.”

To celebrate her Jordan year, check out 14 moments Halle showed out on Instagram below.

1. pretty in pink

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cup4mseP85M

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

19.

21.

22.

CASSIUS Gems: 25 Times Halle Bailey Showed Out On Instagram was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

Hip-Hop Wired

TLC's Chilli Allegedly Donated To World's Biggest Scrub, Donald Trump, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Fetty Wap - The Breakfast Club

10 Takeaways From Fetty Wap’s New Album ‘Zavier’

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House

Pete "Whiskeyleaks" Hegseth Bars Black, Women Army Officers From Promotion

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Family Day In The Park
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Do You Still Love Me?
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Ella Mai LIVE August 5th at Smart Financial Centre

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close