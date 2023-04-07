Future Shuts Indy Show Down Even With Injured Foot *RECAP*

Details of why his foot was in a cast have not yet been disclosed but Future did announce to Billboard that his remaining two shows were postponed.

Stating the following,

“It breaks my heart that I will no longer be connecting with my fans in Kansas City and Minneapolis. I look forward to reconnecting with each of you at another time. Thank you for all your love and support. Love Pluto” – Future

Still, Future managed to perform his string of hits from a catalog that has skyrocketed the multi-faceted performer and songwriter to superstardom without boundaries. His multiple nominated and Grammy-winning latest project, “I Never Liked You” broke billboard records as “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, broke the record for the most weeks in the top 10 on Billboard’s Rap Airplay chart.

Future had plenty of recognizable hits to perform for the audience who rapped along with him word for word. The energy was electrifying and dramatic as Future performed, Love You Better, Wait for You and his Rihanna assisted single Love Song. The crowd couldn’t get enough. Future brought out surprise guest stars, Ty Dolla $ign and Roddy Rich. It was a spectacular night in Indianapolis and fans were grateful that Future showed up for them in sickness and in health.

Despite having a visible and what looked like painful foot injury, Future gave everything he had to the overpacked crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last night. The Grammy-winning entertainer who sold out his previous shows throughout his star-studded “One Big Party” tour this year rolled into the arena performing his soundtrack-styled song “712.”