Bulls N Lacs Featuring That Mexican OT @ Matagorda County Fairgrounds | May 11

Mark your calendars for an epic day on May 11th with ‘Bulls N Lacs’! Join us for a jam-packed event featuring live bull riding and performances by @thatmexicanot, @pesopeso, @drodi, and more! It’s fun for the whole family – get your tickets now! It’s all going down at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds in Bay City, doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 8.

We’ll see you there!

GET MY TICKET