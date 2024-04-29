Bulls N Lacs Featuring That Mexican OT @ Matagorda County Fairgrounds | May 11

- Date/time: May 11
- Venue: Matagorda County Fairgrounds
- Address: 4511 FM 2668, Bay City, TX, 77414
- Web: https://outhousetickets.com/Event/23569-That_Mexican_OT__-_Live_Bull_Riding/
Mark your calendars for an epic day on May 11th with ‘Bulls N Lacs’! Join us for a jam-packed event featuring live bull riding and performances by @thatmexicanot, @pesopeso, @drodi, and more! It’s fun for the whole family – get your tickets now! It’s all going down at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds in Bay City, doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 8.
We’ll see you there!
