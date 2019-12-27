CLOSE
Draya Michele Is Stepping Into 2020 A Single Woman

Posted 13 hours ago

Twitter Users Shooting Their Shot Following Draya Revealing She Is Single

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty


The ball hasn’t dropped, and the decade isn’t over yet, but when 2020 arrives, Draya Michele is walking stepping into the new year a single woman. The former reality star/entrepreneur announced she and fiancee, Orlando Scandrick are no longer an item, and Twitter is sending the “hey big head” Tweets already.

Michele dropped the news on her relationship status, which could be perceived to many as a Christmas present on Wednesday night (Dec.25). Following Twitter reacting to her wanting to see photos of the DaBaby’s baby arm, which turned out to be a “meatfishing” incident, by reminding her she is spoken for, Draya took the gram to set the record straight.

Via her Instagram Stories, she revealed to her followers she and Scandrick are done stating:

“I have been single for the entire month of December.”

She further cemented that her relationship with Scandrick whom she had a child with by adding:

“So if anyone has anything to say about the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care.”

She added an exclamation point on the matter by sharing some tantalizing eye candy on her Instagram feed that pretty much screams guess who’s back on the prowl with the caption “Merry Christmas…It’s me, Im the gift,” while promoting and showing off her Savage X Fenty unmentionables.

With Scandrick no longer in the picture, many are seeing this as an opportunity to shoot their half-court shot. You can hit the gallery below to see all of the reactions to Draya being back on the market for the new year.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Draya Michele Is Stepping Into 2020 A Single Woman  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

