Drake & Ye Reportedly Squash Beef Thanks To J. Prince

The long-running saga of beef between music titans Ye AKA Kanye West and Drake reached a zenith of sorts this year during the release of their DONDA and Certified Lover Boy albums respectively. After Ye’s open appeal to settle their differences, the Chicago superstar posted an image alongside his Canadian counterpart with triple OG J Prince in tow.

As we’ve observed over the past few months, Ye and Drake have lobbed soft to hard blows towards one another, adding fire to a feud few saw ending in such an amicable fashion. Last week, Ye read off a statement with J Prince standing next to him asking for a sitdown with Drake, lending credence to the idea that they would soon make amends.

Via the image Ye posted, the trio stood in front of Drake’s massive home in Toronto and there were other images floating about of the pair standing together as if none of the previous shots were ever thrown. Dave Chappelle also appeared in videos that surfaced featuring him singing the praises of the two entertainers, adding to the idea that the fractured connection has since been restored.

J Prince and Larry Hoover Jr. are working in tandem to gain freedom for Chicago legend Larry Hoover Sr., with Ye inviting Drake to perform at a benefit concert next month in Los Angeles in support of the effort. While it isn’t known if Drake is officially rocking the show, all signs point to the fact that they’re closer to that goal than previously thought. What this means for Pusha-T and Drake’s beef isn’t yet known but Twitter seems to have their own ideas about it all.

Check out the reactions from all sides below.

