Among all of the celebrations happening today for Juneteenth, the fashion and statement T-Shirts said it all!
Check-out some of the shirts BreAnna Holmes spotted out at the Juneteenth Moechella below plus a few others from other photographers throughout the country…
These Juneteenth Shirts Are Dope AF! was originally published on kysdc.com
1. “Black Lives Matter” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
Juneteenth Moechella 2020. Photos were taken by BreAnna Holmes
2. “Free-ish” T-ShirtsSource:Radio One Digital
3. “Dear Black People (I Love Us For Real)” T-ShirtSource:@lordnc
Black Women Protesting black women protesting
4. “Young, Black & Dope” & “Trust Your Voice” T-shirtsSource:Radio One Digital
5. “Black AF, Professional AF But Will Knuck If You Buck” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
6. “Brag To Vote” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
7. “We Out – Harriet Tubman” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
8. “Breaking Every Chain Since 1865” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
9. “Unapologetically Black” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
10. “Juneteenth Support Black Colleges” T-ShirtsSource:Radio One Digital
11. “We March, Ya’ll Mad… We Die, Ya’ll Silent” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
12. “Save The Melanin” T-Shirt & “Black Mental Health Matters” HatSource:Radio One Digital
13. “Legalize Being Black” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
14. “I Can’t Breathe #BlackLivesMatter” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
15. “Juneteenth” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
16. “I’m Black Everyday But Today I’m Blackity Black Black Black” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
17. “Be Kind” ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
18. “Juneteenth” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
19. “A Black Woman Created This.” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
20. “Juneteenth Freedom Ain’t Free” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
(@RickyPlatinum) Photo was taken by OMGHarphotos
21. “I’m Rooting For Everybody Black – Issa Rae” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
22. “I Am Black History” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
23. “July 4th (crossed out) Juneteenth 1865 Because My Ancestors Weren’t Free In 1776” T-ShirtsSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-com
Opal Le”s Walk to DC in Dallas, Tx Photo was taken by Reagan Elam
24. Golden Black Power Fist T-ShirtSource:BreAnna Holmes - Radio One Digital
25. “Too Fly Not To Fly” And “Black & Positively Accomplished” T-ShirtsSource:Radio One Digital
26. Juneteenth D.C. Flag T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
27. “6ft Away NOT 6ft Under” SignSource:Radio One Digital
28. “Power To The People” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
29. “Juneteenth 1865” T-ShirtSource:Radio One Digital
