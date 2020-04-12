CLOSE
DJ Premier , RZA
HomeEntertainment News

DJ Premier Vs. RZA Was Worth The Hype But Who Won?

Posted 12 hours ago

EMBA Fest 2020

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


On Saturday night (April 13), Hip-Hop production titans DJ Premier and the RZA faced off for an epic “Verzuz” beat battle cooked up by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Although there was some technical issues, the showdown was worth the hype, and Twitter is still debating who actually won.

DJ Premier was on time (9PM) while the RZA eventually hopped on about 10 minutes later. The Abbott had some audio difficulty at the start of the head to head match up but things started sounding crisper as it went on. The mastermind behind the Wu-Tang Clan set things off by playing GZA’s “Liquid Swords” from his album of the same name. Premier responded in kind with Jay-Z’s “A Million and One Questions” and it was on and popping.

Both production legends started off kind of slow, playing more personal favorites (at one point RZA played Wu-Tang Clan’s “Maria” while Premier threw in D’Angelo’s “Devil’s Pie”) than knockout tracks. But the type of content everyone tuned in for went down towards the latter portion of the battle, probably most obvious when RZA served up Raekwon’s “Ice Cream” to only have Preemo retort with the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Unbelievable.” How do you even choose?

The old friends with long memories shared various stories before playing their tracks that also made the moment a history lesson while dropping timeless classics like Wu-Tang Clan’s “Protect Ya Neck” or Gang Starr’s “DWYCK” or Method Man’s “Bring The Pain” or Jeru’s “Come Clean.”

Even with a bonus round (Premier didn’t play Gang Starr’s “Mass Appeal” in his initial 20 songs!) both production virtuosos left some of their greatest beats unplayed.

But as for who won, Twitter continues to debate. Actually, while the back and forth arguing is part of what Hip-Hop is about, what’s even louder is the praise for the incredible moment we were all able to witness. It was close, but this writer gives the edge to RZA. Peep some of the reactions below. Hip-Hop won last night.

DJ Premier Vs. RZA Was Worth The Hype But Who Won?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
19 items
DJ Premier Vs. RZA Was Worth The Hype…
 12 hours ago
04.12.20
22 items
Black Twitter Rocked Their Virtual Sunday Best For…
 23 hours ago
04.12.20
Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her…
 2 days ago
04.11.20
Remember When The Carters Took Over Easter With…
 2 days ago
04.11.20
Netflix To Premier New ‘Tiger King’ Episode This…
 2 days ago
04.11.20
Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party
Yaya Mayweather Faces 99 Years In Prison For…
 2 days ago
04.10.20
Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout…
 2 days ago
04.11.20
Taraji P. Henson Builds Free Virtual Therapy To…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 3 days ago
04.09.20
15 items
Twitter Thinks Drake’s Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Is Way…
 3 days ago
04.09.20
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Coming To Streaming Services…
 3 days ago
04.09.20
Tyra Banks Joins Will Smith’s Snapchat Series And…
 3 days ago
04.09.20
10 items
Then & Now: Usher’s Transformation Over The Years…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Twitter Suspends Diamond & Silk’s Account For Coronavirus…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
8 items
Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close