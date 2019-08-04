CLOSE
diddy , lori Harvey
Hot Girl Family Affair? Lori Harvey, Diddy Spotted On Vacation With Steve & Marjorie Harvey

Posted August 4, 2019

Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT, And AT&T Host REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event At The Kings Theatre In New York

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the optics of this Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lori Harvey situation looks to be more serious than rumored. The Bad Boy mogul was spotted on a family trip with Steve Harvey and his daughter in Italy, sparking all kinds of reactions on Twitter.

Both Diddy and Lori Harvey’s names were trending on Twitter nationally, with the requisite slander that comes during moments like this. Photos show Diddy, 49, and Harvey, 22, out with Harvey’s step-father Steve Harvey, 62, and wife Majorie Harvey, 54.  From the photos, Harvey and Diddy were all smiles but nothing in the photos totally confirms of the pair are more than friends.

That hasn’t stopped Twitter from frying Diddy for possibly dating the ex-girlfriend of his son, Justin Combs.

You can peep some of those reactions below.

Hot Girl Family Affair? Lori Harvey, Diddy Spotted On Vacation With Steve & Marjorie Harvey was originally published on hiphopwired.com

