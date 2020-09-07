CLOSE
ashanti , danielle cohn
HomeEntertainment News

TikTok User Danielle Cohn Called Out For Using Ashanti Song Without Credit

Posted September 6, 2020

Danielle Cohn

Source: Tik Tok / Tik Tok

Colonizers are always trying to pull a fast one, even when it’s blatantly obvious. A Tik Tok user used a mayo version of Ashanti’s “Foolish” in her video that has gone viral, but didn’t bother to give the former Murder Inc. singer her due credit.

Danielle Cohn, a social media personality, used a cover version of “Foolish” for her Tik Tok video, and even used the notoriety to sell merchandise. All without an inkling of mention of Ashanti beyond a “thanks.” Then she went with the “it’s a cover” jig.

The nerve.

Twitter has taken upon itself to correct the colonizer’s oversight, and drag her for filth in the process. We’re just here for the slander, and commentary.

See some of the most well-deserved hot takes below.

TikTok User Danielle Cohn Called Out For Using Ashanti Song Without Credit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Teyana Taylor Baby Shower
Teyana Taylor Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Rue…
 6 hours ago
09.07.20
Master P Launching Food Brand To Rival Uncle…
 19 hours ago
09.07.20
11 items
TikTok User Danielle Cohn Called Out For Using…
 1 day ago
09.07.20
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Filming Music Video In L.A.,…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
20 items
Big Sean Releases ‘Detroit 2’ Feat. Nipsey Hussle,…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
50 Cent Wants To Erase G-Unit From His…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Drake Lets Justin Bieber Do All The Hard…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
10 items
10 Times Beyonce’s Fashion Slayed Us To Smithereens
 4 days ago
09.04.20
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Silento Facing Assault Charges After Entering Someone’s Home…
 4 days ago
09.03.20
McDonald’s & Travis Scott Confirm Partnership, Travis Scott…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Diddy Teams With Education Guru Steve Perry To…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
‘The Mandalorian’ To Return To Disney+ Octoebr 30
 5 days ago
09.03.20
13 items
Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Wife Lauren & 2…
 5 days ago
09.02.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 5 days ago
09.02.20
Big Sean Says “IDFWU” Was Never A Naya…
 5 days ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close