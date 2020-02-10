CLOSE
Dallas , viral videos
HomeEntertainment News

Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks Her Jaw & Continues Twerking

Posted 8 hours ago

The Naughty But Nice Show

Source: Andrew Chin / Getty


Stripping can be a dangerous profession. A shake dancer in Dallas, Texas took an epic fall from high atop the pole, cracking her jaw in the process while 21 Savage’s song “Immortal” was the soundtrack.

The pole athlete looked like she was a good 15′ to 20′ high in XTC Cabaret with her legs spread out before she seemingly lost her grip and fell to the stage, hard.

A woman named Genea Sky copped to being the stripper who took the fall after the footage started going viral, and revealed that she suffered a fractured jaw. Ouch.

Ms. Sky explained how it all went down, and man alive. She also suffered a sprained ankle and some broken teeth, as well as stitched under her chin. She well also be having surgery on her jaw.

Peep some reactions below. Get well soon.

Also, a GoFundMe was set up for the cost of her medical bills, and at the time of this post she was at $18,000 with a goal of $20K. Man alive…

Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks Her Jaw & Continues Twerking  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Lordy, y’all are wrong…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. wait…

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Power Season 6, Series Finale
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 3 hours ago
02.10.20
7 items
All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020…
 5 hours ago
02.10.20
Nicki Minaj Says She Was Bullied For “Yikes”…
 7 hours ago
02.10.20
9 items
Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks…
 8 hours ago
02.10.20
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Gayle King, Takes Leave…
 9 hours ago
02.10.20
Spike Lee Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant With…
 12 hours ago
02.10.20
Snoop Dogg Claims He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
 13 hours ago
02.10.20
Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA
 13 hours ago
02.10.20
Little Known Black History Fact: Lusia Harris
 14 hours ago
02.10.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 22 hours ago
02.09.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
25 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Don’t Count”…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
New Jersey High School Basketball Coach Catches Fade…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close