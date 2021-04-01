coi leray
HomeEntertainment News

Coi Leray Shamed After Showing Off Natural Body, Claps Back Graciously

Posted 22 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Twitter Defends Coi Leray After She Was Shamed For Showing Off Her Body

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Coi Leray has a lot to be happy about, her breakout single “No More Parties” is a hit, and her current single “Big Purr (Prrdd)” featuring Pooh Shiesty has arrived. Still, if you checked timelines, you would notice the conversation is currently about her body.

For those who follow Coi Leray, she is proud of her small frame and isn’t shy about showing it off. A proud member of the lil booties matter brigade, she has been twerking to her new single every chance she gets, even calling on Megan Thee Stallion to help her improve her twerking skills.

But, unfortunately, Leray is learning people (men specifically) are never satisfied. Like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and other women who proudly flaunt their bodies, Leray is being body-shamed for her natural body type. Leray isn’t letting it get to her and has unapologetically stated that she would never change her body for anyone. In a series of tweets, the artist responded to her body’s criticisms and, for good measure, dropped more photos of herself flaunting it.

Thankfully, Leray doesn’t have to say much because her fans and other people have come to her defense and called out the people who have fixed their lips and fingers to criticize Leray for her twerking videos. One Twitter user wrote in response to the backlash, “now if coi leray go get her ass and titties done y’all gone have something to say about that too. leave women alone. omg.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “They body shame coi leray for being skinny, Megan the stallion for being tall& strong, saweetie for plastic surgery, and lizzo for having fat. I’m starting to think there’s no right way to occupy a body when you’re a woman.”

Coi Leray, keep on twerking as much as you want. We got your back.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

RELATED: Coi Leray On ‘No More Parties’ Success, Setting Trends &amp; More [EXCLUSIVE]

Photo: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Coi Leray Shamed After Showing Off Natural Body, Claps Back Graciously  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Exactly. 

2.

Period.

3.

Yup!

4.

Welp.

5.

Make it make sense.

6.

She damn sure does. 

7.

Serious issues. 

8.

Your little booty matters sis. 

9.

Mind-boggling behavior.

10.

We thought so too. 

11.

Get em.

12.

Say it louder.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 14 hours ago
04.01.21
Jordan Brand Opens Up Million Dollar Grants Program…
 14 hours ago
04.01.21
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In…
 15 hours ago
04.01.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 19 hours ago
04.01.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big…
 20 hours ago
04.01.21
Simone I. Smith Brings Us That 80’s Flavor…
 21 hours ago
04.01.21
Teyana Taylor Says She’s Teaching Her Daughters To…
 22 hours ago
04.01.21
12 items
Coi Leray Shamed After Showing Off Natural Body,…
 22 hours ago
04.01.21
#Verzuz: Are You Team Isley Brothers or Earth,…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 9:…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Fam? Honduran President’s Brother Sentenced To Life In…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Pusha T Boldly Proclaims He’ll Have Best Album…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic Violence In Fort…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
‘Zola’ Film Based On The Iconic Twitter Thread…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Official Versuz After Party Hosted By Young Jeezy And Gucci Mane
Jeezy’s CTE Co-Founder Says The Snowman Lost His…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
10 items
Ding Ding: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Has Arrived, Twitter…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close